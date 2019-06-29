Bulgaria's Ombudsman Maya Manolova Organises Discussion on Machine Voting

Bulgaria’s Ombudsman Maya Manolova said that a discussion will be held in her office on June 28 about the machine voting at the forthcoming local government elections, reports BNT.

The forum is provoked by the Central Election Commission's analysis of machine voting issues during the European elections in May. The Ombudsman will discuss the reasons for the occurrence of such issues and ways to avoid future ones in the forthcoming local elections in the autumn. During the week, Maya Manolova warned that she suspected a campaign for cancelling the machine voting, in which election organisers and experts were included.