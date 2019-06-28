Svetoslav Kostov is the New Director General of the Bulgarian National Radio

Bulgaria: Svetoslav Kostov is the New Director General of the Bulgarian National Radio

The Council for Electronic Media (CEM) elected Svetoslav Kostov today as General Director of the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR). This happened at the first vote in the media regulator.

Svetoslav Kostov, who has been director of Radio Sofia, received three votes, and Mitko Dimitrov, also from Radio Sofia - two.

Kostov received votes from Betina Joteva, Rosita Elenova and CEM Chair Vladimir Vladimirova and Dimitrov was supported by Ivo Atanasov and Ivelina Dimitrova. The rest of the contestants were Valeriy Todorov, Daniela Manolova and the current General Director of the Bulgarian National Radio - Alexander Velev.

The concepts of the candidates were heard by the CEM members on two consecutive days - June 26 and 27. The new Director General will manage BNR in the next three years.

