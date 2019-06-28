Bulgaria's Foreign Minister: We have Invited North Macedonia to Become a Member of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation

We decided to send an invitation to North Macedonia for full membership in the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva who opened the 40th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation.

"The 40th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation member states has just ended," she said.

According to her, collaboration for 3 decades has succeeded in becoming one of the most significant organizations of strategic importance. She explained that the Presidency is being handed over every six months. We have delivered it to neighboring Greece today. Minister Zaharieva noted that the main debated topics during the meeting were three: environment, culture and transport.

"The one that most closely links us is precisely the desire of the political leadership to make culture with a stronger connection," she added, recalling that during the Bulgarian presidency the meeting of the Ministers of Culture was held.



In her view, it has laid the foundations for a closer cooperation between the cultural heritage. "It was decided to set up an expert group on the preservation of the cultural heritage," Zaharieva said.