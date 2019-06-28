To the Benefit of the Drivers: One of the Viaducts of Main Highway in Bulgaria is Already Repaired

The repair of the lanes for Plovdiv on the viaduct on the 20th kilometer of Trakia Motorway was completed three days ahead of schedule. The movement will be launched today at 4:30 pm, making it easier to travel during the coming weekend.



The road maintenance company "Avtomagistrali" EAD works extremely mobilized in order to complete the repair activities as quickly as possible and not to impede the movement during the active summer season, the message says.



On the Viaduct, at a distance of 20 km, with a length of 400 m, repair works were carried out on the top structure. The facility has new waterproofing, asphalt pavement and pavement blocks.



The railings and the mantelins have been replaced. There is a new shrill mark. The repair of the downstream construction of the Viaduct will continue without interfering with traffic, the travel agency adds.



The repairs of the 13 km-long, 254-meter-long and 15-km-322-meter gears end at the start of next week.



For ease of movement, on Friday and Saturday there are two lanes for Burgas and one for Sofia, and at the end of the weekend the lanes will be respectively two for Sofia and one for Burgas. It is necessary for drivers to drive carefully, at a reasonable speed, and to follow strictly the road signs, the message says.