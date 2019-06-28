Students Caused Panic at the Serdika Metro Station in Central Sofia

Students threw a smoke ball under the wagon of the station of the Serdika metro station. The police station and the fire department immediately arrived at the station.

Dimka which is how you would call a smoke ball in Bulgarian was thrown under a subway car, confirmed the director of the SDRD, Senior Commissioner Georgi Hadzhiev. "There are guidelines for the perpetrators, the cameras are being examined, the case is ongoing," Hadzhiev said.

"Children, at least from what the cameras see, have placed the smoke ball under the last wagon of the metro train. The engineer has stopped. He moved the passengers to the other train wagon and, after making sure that there was no damage, went on to the next stop, "said Valentin Todorov, Deputy Chief of Operations, before BNT.

This case has gone a long way only with the panic on the part of the travelers. Unfortunately, however, this is not the first such case. The last time this happened, it was committed again by minors.

"It was also possible to catch them, unfortunately as minors - we can not take action to prevent future incidents," said Todorov. It is his expectation that this case will end only with a warning.