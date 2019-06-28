Bulgaria's Chief Prosecutor Requested the Withdrawal of the Bulgarian Citizenship of Four People

Politics » DOMESTIC | June 28, 2019, Friday // 19:51| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Chief Prosecutor Requested the Withdrawal of the Bulgarian Citizenship of Four People

Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov has asked the justice minister, Danail Kirilov, to withdraw the Bulgarian citizenship of four people, the prosecution announced.
 
The Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office received signals from the State Agency for National Security (SANS) for violations committed during the procedure for acquisition of citizenship, as well as for non-fulfillment of the obligations to maintain the investments made, which became grounds for obtaining Bulgarian citizenship.
 
Russian Sergei Olegovich Druzhinin acquired Bulgarian citizenship in 2011, but hidden facts have been established that would serve as a ground for refusing to acquire our citizenship.
 
The same is the case with Kazir Zakikovic Rahimov from Kazakhstan, who acquired Bulgarian citizenship again in 2011.
 
Tsatsarov proposes to abolish the citizenship of Russian Vladislav Leonidovich Levitsky given in 2016 because the investment, which has become a basis for Bulgarian citizenship, is not maintained at least in the minimum legal term of two years.
 
The same is the reason for Galina Olegovna Ulutiina.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria