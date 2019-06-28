Bulgaria's Chief Prosecutor Requested the Withdrawal of the Bulgarian Citizenship of Four People

Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov has asked the justice minister, Danail Kirilov, to withdraw the Bulgarian citizenship of four people, the prosecution announced.



The Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office received signals from the State Agency for National Security (SANS) for violations committed during the procedure for acquisition of citizenship, as well as for non-fulfillment of the obligations to maintain the investments made, which became grounds for obtaining Bulgarian citizenship.



Russian Sergei Olegovich Druzhinin acquired Bulgarian citizenship in 2011, but hidden facts have been established that would serve as a ground for refusing to acquire our citizenship.



The same is the case with Kazir Zakikovic Rahimov from Kazakhstan, who acquired Bulgarian citizenship again in 2011.



Tsatsarov proposes to abolish the citizenship of Russian Vladislav Leonidovich Levitsky given in 2016 because the investment, which has become a basis for Bulgarian citizenship, is not maintained at least in the minimum legal term of two years.



The same is the reason for Galina Olegovna Ulutiina.