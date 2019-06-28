From 10 to 41 Degrees in July in Bulgaria

The lowest temperatures in July will be between 10 and 15 degrees, and the highest temperatures between 36 and 41 degrees. This was announced by the astronomer Krasimir Stoev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

According to him, this month in July the average monthly temperature in Bulgaria is expected to be around and above the norm, which for the plains is between 22 and 26 degrees, for the high fields - between 18 and 21 degrees, and for the mountains - between 6 and 13 degrees .

The monthly amount of precipitation will be around and below the norm, which for most of the country is between 40 and 70 l / sq.m, along the Black Sea and the Struma River valley - between 30 and 50 l / sq.m, and for mountain areas - from 70 to 120 l / sq.m.

In early July it will be mostly sunny and hot. As of July 3-6 there will be an atmospheric disruption. The air mass will be unstable and in many places there will be short-lived rainfall and thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop relatively. In the second half of the ten-day period temperatures will be close to the usual ones. At the end of the period it is expected to pass through an atmospheric front and in some places will pass over and overwhelm.

Most days of the second and third ten days will be mostly sunny, around and after noon - hot. More significant increases in cloud cover and short-term precipitation are expected around 12, 17, 20, 24 July and end of the month.

Julian temperatures are high - the absolute maximums for our country are registered, which in most areas are 40 to 44 degrees. July 28, 29 and 30 are called "burners." In July, Northwest invasions of cold and damp ocean air masses are reduced, along with precipitation and the likelihood of hailstorms. The average days of rainfall are from 4 to 8. Typical are the droughts.

An astronomical report shows that the duration of the day is 15 hours and 16 minutes. At the end of the month the sun rises in 6 hours and 17 minutes and sets at 20 hours and 49 minutes. The duration of the day is 14 hours and 32 minutes.

The moon phases in July are: New Moon - July 2, First Quarter - 9, Full Moon - 17, and Last Quarter - July 25.