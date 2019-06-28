Lightning Killed a Woman in the Rhodope Mountain in Bulgaria

A 48-year-old woman died at the spot after being struck by lightning in the Rhodopes, Darik learned.

The information was confirmed by the head of the police in Smolyan, Senior Commissioner Nikolay Dimov.

The incident happened shortly after 2:00 pm in the Borinovo village of Madan.

The woman is from Yambol but she was a guest in the Rhodope village and at the same time she was on a trip with another three people.

The rest of them were unharmed.

"There is was an accident," commented Commissioner Dimov.

According to people in the village, at the moment of the incident, the woman has spoken on the mobile phone. The other three men who were with the woman were examined at the Madan Hospital.

"There were a lot of lightnings over the village, there was thunderstorm, and the woman was struck by lightning, and the others were shaken, but without consequences," commented Borinovo Mayor Refat Feliyat.