Putin and Trump Unanimous - US-Russia Relations Affects the Whole World

US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Iran, Venezuela, Syria and Ukraine, the White House reported shortly after the meeting of the two heads of state in Osaka within the G20 forum, CNN reported. The conversation lasted for an hour and 20 minutes.

The announcement also states that Trump and Putin have agreed that improving US-Russia relations is in line with the interests of both parties as well as the world.

"The two leaders agreed that the deepening of relations between the US and Russia corresponds to the mutual interests of both parties and the interests of the whole world" - emphasizes the document. "The presidents agreed that the two sides would continue the discussion on the way arms control in the 21st century, which, as President Trump pointed out, should also include China."

Prior to the meeting, Putin jokingly said that there was some things that he and Trump can talk about. The Russian leader recalled that he had last met with the American leader in July 2018 in Helsinki.

“It’s a great honour to be with President Putin,” Trump said. “We have many things to discuss, including trade and including some disarmament.”

As they sat alongside each other, a reporter asked if he was going to tell Putin not to meddle in the 2020 election.

Trump said: “Yes, of course I will,” drawing a laugh from Putin. Then, without looking at Putin, Trump said briskly: “Don’t meddle in the election, please,” and then repeated the phrase with a mock finger wag as Putin and the US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, smiled broadly, The Guardian writes.