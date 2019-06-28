Svetoslav Kostov Is the New Director General of the Bulgarian National Radio

The Electronic Media Council (CEM) elected Svetoslav Kostov as Director General of the Bulgarian National Radio. This happened at the first vote in the media regulator.

Svetoslav Kostov received 3 votes and Mitko Dimitrov - 2.

Betina Joteva, Rosita Elenova and Sofia Vladimirova voted for Kostov.

Their main argument was that Svetoslav Kostov grew up a lot in the past three years and gained the necessary experience. Indeed, the argument that weighs the most is that they think he can find the balance between keeping the traditions of the radio and introducing it to new technologies. According to Betina Joteva Kostov is a representative of the generation who remembers what has been before, and knows what is going to be ahead, given the challenges of the digital age.

CEM members Ivelina Dimitrova and Ivo Atanasov declared their preference for another candidate - Mitko Dimitrov.

The other three contestants were Valeriy Todorov, Daniela Manolova and the current head of the public media Alexander Velev.

