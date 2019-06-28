Wizz Air Has Already Transported 15 Million Passengers from Bulgaria

Business | June 28, 2019, Friday // 15:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Wizz Air Has Already Transported 15 Million Passengers from Bulgaria

Wizz Air, the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, has already transported 15 million passengers from Bulgaria. This is another achievement for the company this year after Wizz Air recently celebrated 200 million passengers since its inception in 2004 and became the airline with the smallest ecological footprint of a passenger in Europe. 

To mark the record number of passengers in Bulgaria, Wizz Air surprised a customer on board on today's flight from Munich to Varna with a WIZZ voucher worth 200 euros.

Wizz Air's first Bulgarian flight departs from Sofia in September 2005. Today, the airline is a market leader in Bulgaria and regularly invests in its ever-expanding network, driven by the ambition to offer more and better travel opportunities to its Bulgarian customers.

Wizz Air now has eight planes which are based in Bulgaria and a local crew of more than 310 customer-oriented employees in 2 operating facilities in Sofia and Varna. The airline also offers low-cost flights from Bourgas in the summer.

An important moment this year in Bulgaria will be the arrival of 1 new Airbus airplane, which will join the WIZZ base in Varna and the launch of 6 new routes from Bulgaria’s sea capital to Hamburg, Cologne, Berlin, Paris, Copenhagen and Liverpool. Bulgarian airline operations not only provide affordable travel opportunities but also stimulate the local labor market in the aviation and tourism sectors by indirectly supporting more than 2250 * jobs this year in related industries across the country. The Bulgarian WIZZ network consists of 48 routes to 18 countries.

* ACI involves the opening of 750 jobs per 1 million passengers.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Wizz Air, passenger, airplane, low-cost airline
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria