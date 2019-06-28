Kilometric Queue of Cars at Kulata Border Checkpoint

June 28, 2019, Friday
Nearly a 4-kilometer long queue of cars was formed at Kulata border checkpoint. At Makaza border checkpoint, traffic is also intense on both sides - exit and entrance, the Border Police reported.

At the "Kalotina" border checkpoint, Lesovo border checkpoint and Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint the traffic is also increased.

