Hundreds of Tax Inspectors Will Check for Cash Receipts on the Black Sea Coast

Hundreds of tax inspectors, together with other state bodies, start the summer control campaign on the Black Sea coast, the National Revenue Agency announced. They will monitor the reporting of turnover and issue of cash receipts.

From this year, except for a fine, if the trader doesn’t issue a cash receipt, he will be imposed a fine and the shop will be sealed immediately, the agency said.

In addition to hotels, restaurants, bars, shops, attractions, car parks and other retail outlets, the markets that supply the hotels with food and drinks will also be monitored, the NRA adds. This year, tax inspectors will also check apart hotels, tour operators offering tourist services along the coast, as well as employers' obligations to provide staff in all sectors.