Apple's chief Designer Leaves the Company

Johnny Ive, however, will not completely break his relationship with the company, writes NOVA TV.



The man behind the emblematic designs of iPhone, iMac and iPad is leaving the Apple company, the BTA reported.

Chief Design Officer Johnny Ive left after more than two decades in the company to launch his own design company. However, he does not completely interrupt his ties with the technology giant he has worked for almost 30 years. Apple said it would be one of the customers of Ivey's new company.

He joined the company in 1992 as a designer.

Ive will not have an immediate successor. Instead, Evans Hankey, vice president of Industrial Design, and Alan Dye, vice president of Human Interface Design, will assume additional design responsibilities, Apple said. The two designers will report to Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. Ive reported directly to Cook.

In recent years, Ive has dedicated a large portion of his time to the construction of Apple Park, the company’s $5 billion campus in Cupertino, California.