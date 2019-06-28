New Platform For Accessing Public Information In Bulgaria Will be Available

Each applicant will be able to track the progress of the file with respect to his request, writes NOVA TV.



,,A new platform for accessing public information for all administrations has been launched. From next week anyone can submit a question and see their answer publicly'', Krasimir Bozhanov, Director of the Modernization of Administration at the Council of Ministers said.

The project was developed with funds under OP "Good Management" amounting to about 300 000 BGN.

"The project is new for Bulgaria as well as for the whole EU because, as far as we know, there is no other such platform in European countries. The platform is another additional channel for making requests and getting answers, "the director said.

Each applicant will be able to track the progress of the file with respect to his request. New to existing communication platforms is that the answer becomes public and other citizens can see it. Only the sender's name will be deleted.

"This is done by the philosophy that public information is shared by the whole of society. As a person has the right to receive a response from the administration, so others have also the right to see it. We no longer close the communication between one person and the administration, "added Bojanov.

Another advantage of the platform is that it allows access to analytical reports on how many denials have been made by the administration and on what grounds.

The platform for access to public information can be found at https://pitay.government.bg/PDoiExt/