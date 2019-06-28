Cheaper Natural Gas From July 1

The price of the blue fuel will drop by 0.6%, reported NOVA TV.



Natural gas has been cheaper starting from July 1. This is decided by the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation. The price of the blue fuel will drop by 0.6%.

The gas price approved by the Commission for the third quarter amounts to BGN 44.90 / MWh (excluding access, transmission, excise and VAT), which represents a decrease of 0.27 BGN / MWh or 0.60% compared to the current price for the second quarter of 2019.

At the approved gas price of BGN 44.90 / MWh, the "gas price at the entrance of the gas transmission grid" is included in the amount of BGN 43.97 / MWh, the "public supply" to 0.80 BGN / MWh.

During the approval of the price of natural gas KEVR takes into account the conditions under the current contract between Bulgargaz EAD and OAO Gazprom Export, the changes in the USD exchange rate against the BGN, the calorific value and the quantities of natural gas for the respective quarter.

The dynamics of alternative fuels prices on international markets has also been taken into account in determining expected supply prices. As a result in the third quarter of 2019, expected gas supply prices are about 1.7% lower than the delivery prices applied in the second quarter of 2019.

The change in the average exchange rate of the BGN against the US dollar, with the exchange rate for the previous price period.

For the forty-five days preceding the month of submission of the proposal for validation of prices (17.04.2019 - 31.05.2019), the exchange rate increased by 1.6%. The quantity of natural gas procured by Bulgargaz EAD for delivery from imports for the third quarter of 2019 is 5 503 905 MWh, which are formed under contract with OHG "Gazprom export" and under contract with "Kolmar NL B.V.". According to the concluded contract for purchase and sale of natural gas between Kolmar NL BV and Bulgargaz EAD, the agreed delivery price is lower than the expected price under the contract with OHG Gazprom Export, which is taken into account when determining the sale price of the natural gas Gas for the Third Quarter of 2019.