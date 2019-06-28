Bulgarian Foreign Minister Outlined Transport, Environment and Culture Protection as a Priority for the Bulgarian Chairmanship of BSEC

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva outlined the cooperation in the field of transport, environment and culture protection as priority areas during the rotating presidency of Bulgaria to the Black Sea Economic Cooperation organization under the motto "Sea of ​​Opportunities".







Today, Zaharieva opened in Sofia the 40th meeting of the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) member states - the most representative and institutionally best-developed organization in the broad Black Sea region. The meeting also marks the end of the Bulgarian Presidency of the organization, which is the fourth for our country and the beginning of the presidency of Greece.



"Our organization continues to face serious challenges arising from the complex situation in the Black Sea region," Zaharieva said.



She thanked the member states for their support and for the constructive approach and the spirit of compromise demonstrated in search of solutions. ,,

In spite of our differences, the BSEC Organization collects us together at a table each and every time to concentrate not on what separates us, but on what unites us'', the foreign minister said.

Zaharieva thanked the countries of the organization for their support in the successful implementation of the calendar of the Bulgarian presidency.



She recalled the priority areas - transport, environmental protection and culture, and noted that many of these events were organized on these topics, including ministerial meetings, expert meetings.



Deputy Prime Minister also pointed out the development of cooperation in the fields of tourism, health and energy. Another priority issue of our presidency is to promote the development of productive interaction between BSEC and the EU.



The event in the Balkan Hotel brought together representatives of the 12 member states - Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Albania, Armenia, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine, and Egypt and Tunisia - Observers in the BSEC, the Union of the Mediterranean and others.