Ozzy Osbourne banned Donald Trump from using his songs in the election campaign.

British rock singer Ozzy Osbourne, one of the founders and actor in the Black Sabbath group, banned US President Donald Trump from using his songs in his political campaign. A statement on behalf of the singer is shared on social networks by his wife Sharon Osborne, a BGNS surrender.

The reason for this was published in Twitter video, in which the broadcast debates of Democratic candidates in the presidential race were interrupted with Trump footage, echoed by the Crazy Train song.

Sharan Osbourne wrote: "Based on this morning's unauthorized use of Ozzy Osbourne's Crazy Train, we are sending notice to the Trump campaign (or any other campaigns) that they are forbidden from using any of Ozzy Osbourne's music in political ads or in any political campaigns. Ozzy's music cannot be used for any means without approvals. In the meantime, I have a suggestion for Mr. Trump — perhaps he should reach out to some of his musician friends. Maybe Kanye West (Gold Digger), Kid Rock (I Am The Bullgod) or Ted Nugent (Stranglehold) will allow use of their music."