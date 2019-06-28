Vice President Iliana Yotova is on a Working Visit to Montenegro

Vice President Iliyana Yotova is on a working visit to Montenegro.

This morning she met with Prime Minister Duško Marković. Her talks continued with the head of the parliament's foreign committee, and she will meet with the Foreign Minister and with Montenegro President Milo Đukanović  in the afternoon.


Expect more details.

