Vice President Iliana Yotova is on a Working Visit to Montenegro
This morning she met with Prime Minister Duško Marković. Her talks continued with the head of the parliament's foreign committee, and she will meet with the Foreign Minister and with Montenegro President Milo Đukanović in the afternoon.
Expect more details.
