Bulgaria: Municipalities in Bulgaria Have Implemented Projects for BGN 17 billion Since 2007

Projects for over BGN 17 billion have been implemented by municipalities with the help of EU funds since 2007. This was reported by the National Association of Municipalities at its final conference on this mayoral mandate.

Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, the Environment, Water and Agriculture - these areas are the most invested resources. According to the calculations of the municipalities, each municipality has received 24 projects at an average of BGN 2.6 million at present. The municipalities reported that this was insufficient and hoped for an increase in the budgets in the next programming period after 2021. Several problems such as the lack of state, regional policy, the poor state of administration, public procurement problems, the lack of a link between the EU funds involved and their results have been discussed.

A special guest of today's conference was Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, who pointed out to the municipalities that despite the successes, it is good not to "put pink glasses" but to continue for better development in the future.

Tomislav Donchev, Deputy Prime Minister: We have to change the model we are discussing, announcing, explaining to the citizens what we are doing. Naturally it will be in the form of regulatory requirements but a call from my side. We live in other social realities. For me this must be one of the key priorities, and all overwhelm in this direction will not be superfluous.

Petya Avramova, Minister of Regional Development and Public Works: We all see that Bulgaria is different in the north and south of the ''Stara Planina'' ( ''Old''mountain). Indeed, one of the reasons is the infrastructure, the Trakia highway, around which emerged new industries, businesses and jobs. With the construction of 'Hemus' and vertical transport connections, we expect to transform North Bulgaria, because good infrastructure is a prerequisite for economic growth and growth.Other problems are the investments in the water supply structure and the protection of air cleanliness.

