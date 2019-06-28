Hand Grenade Closes off an Area in Veliko Tarnovo

Police have closed off and are guarding the area around ER in Veliko Tarnovo, where a visitor in the hospital found a discarded hand grenade and sent a signal to the emergency telephone, BNR reported.

A National Military University team is about to defuse the grenade.

Further information will be provided.

