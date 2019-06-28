"Hell is coming." - Western Europe Weather Forecast

А number of Western European countries аре experiencing a massive heat wave.

France set a record of 41.9 degrees Celsius, BNT reported.

The temperature was recorded in the Rhône Valley.

Météo France has put in red alerts— the highest weather warning — calling for "absolute vigilance" in four departments in southern France, the Business Insider wrote.

Authorities in Spain have warned that thermometers could reach up to 45 degrees in some parts of the country. There is a higher risk of fires, and in Catalonia the firefighters are already fighting a forest fire.

The forecast is so intense that one Spanish meteorologist tweeted: "Hell is coming."

It's not clear when the heat wave will end, but it is expected to last at least until Saturday. 

However one thing is clear - Western Europe faces its hottest weather since a 2003 when the heat wave killed 15,000 people in France.

