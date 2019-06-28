Deputy PM Tomislav Donchev: Bulgaria Needs at least Eight New Industrial Zones

Bulgaria needs more industrial zones in the south and in the north, Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev told Prime Minister Boyko Borissov yesterday, as they both traveled to the industrial zone near Bozhurishte. According to him, Bulgaria needs 4-5 new zones in the north and up to 3 in the south.

"Whether they are state, municipal or private, it does not matter, there is a lot of interest," added Donchev.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that investors want things to happen quickly, and in the industrial zones the projects become ready in shorter time because there is a built infrastructure in advance. Donchev also pointed out that the big goal is to make the process faster, with the issuance of construction papers not to take a year or a year and a half.

We recall that Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev and Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov inspected the progress of the Europe Motorway construction in the Dragoman - Slivnitsa section.

For the transport problem, Borisov pointed out that at the moment there is no way to get to Bozhurishte underground, but there will be a highway nearby. He said that the road to the industrial zone in Bozhurishte should be built in the fastest way possible.