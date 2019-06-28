Energy Production Prices Increased by 7.6% for a Year
The total industrial producer price index remained unchanged in May 2019 compared to the previous month and rose with 2.8% compared to a year earlier, the National Statistical Institute reported.
Compared to April, higher prices were registered in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 0.5%, and lower prices were reported in the mining and quarrying industry by 1.8% and in the manufacturing by 0.1%.
For the year, energy prices rose with 7.6%, in the manufacturing - 1.6% and in the mining and quarrying - 1.1%.
