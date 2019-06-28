From July 1st: 43,000 Pensioners with a Maximum Pension of 1,200 BGN

In May, the Employment Agency reported the lowest unemployment rate - 5.5% since the agency exists, said Social Minister Biser Petkov to bTV.

In his words, the main problem of the labor market at the moment is the shortage of staff. Imports of third-country workers are over 8600 since the beginning of the year, which are mostly employed in tourism, the minister said. The phenomenon "working poor" is overcome by raising the minimum salary, which is 560 leva from the beginning of the year. Next year it will be increased to 610 leva, the minister specified. He also commented on the increase in pensions from July 1st this year. He reminded that the maximum pensions for the oldest is 1,200 leva, which means that 43,000 pensioners will already receive the full amount of their retirement pension. The harmed of the maximum pension people will be around 26,000.

From July 1st, all pensions granted by the end of last year will be updated by 5.7%. Higher will be the amount of social pension for old age - BGN 132.74. New pensioners can choose which formula to be used for their retirement calculation - a special calculator calculates the money in both formulas and leaves the unfavorable. This choice will be possible until 2022, the Social Minister has said.

It is also envisaged for the next heating season that the targeted assistance for the most vulnerable will cover more households - 255 thousand compared to 210 thousand for the previous season. The state will grant more and more kilowatt-hours of energy per month, said Biser Petkov.