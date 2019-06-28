Intensive Traffic at Four Border Checkpoints Both for Cars and Trucks
Society | June 28, 2019, Friday // 11:43| Views: | Comments: 0
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Cars and trucks traffic is intense at the Kulata and Lesovo border checkpoints. The cars traffic is also intense at the exits of the Makaza and Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoints.
This was reported by DG Border Police.
The traffic information at the border crossings is from 10:00 AM. At Kalotina border checkpoint there is intense traffic on the Serbian side. On the border with northern Macedonia and Romania traffic is normal at all border crossing points.
- » Hand Grenade Closes off an Area in Veliko Tarnovo
- » "Hell is coming." - Western Europe Weather Forecast
- » From July 1st: 43,000 Pensioners with a Maximum Pension of 1,200 BGN
- » The Poisonous Dragon Fish Lurks Along the Shores of the Black Sea Coast
- » NIMH: Heavy Rain in Central and Eastern Bulgaria
- » UN: Climate Change Will Push 120 million People Into Poverty by 2030