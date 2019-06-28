Intensive Traffic at Four Border Checkpoints Both for Cars and Trucks

Cars and trucks traffic is intense at the Kulata and Lesovo border checkpoints. The cars traffic is also intense at the exits of the Makaza and Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoints.

This was reported by DG Border Police.

The traffic information at the border crossings is from 10:00 AM. At Kalotina border checkpoint there is intense traffic on the Serbian side. On the border with northern Macedonia and Romania traffic is normal at all border crossing points.