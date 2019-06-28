Intensive Traffic at Four Border Checkpoints Both for Cars and Trucks

Society | June 28, 2019, Friday // 11:43| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Intensive Traffic at Four Border Checkpoints Both for Cars and Trucks

Cars and trucks traffic is intense at the Kulata and Lesovo border checkpoints. The cars traffic is also intense at the exits of the Makaza and Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoints.

This was reported by DG Border Police.

The traffic information at the border crossings is from 10:00 AM. At Kalotina border checkpoint there is intense traffic on the Serbian side. On the border with northern Macedonia and Romania traffic is normal at all border crossing points.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: traffic, border checkpoints
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria