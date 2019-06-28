The Poisonous Dragon Fish Lurks Along the Shores of the Black Sea Coast

The poisonous Greater weever, or commonly known as dragon fish lurks along the shores of the Black Sea coast. At least a dozen tourists sought help in Varna’s toxicology, Monitor writes.

The fish stalks tourists from the bottom of the sea, buried in the sand. Only its eyes are showing from there. With them it observe its victim. Some of them fall into its trap as they try to catch her with bare hands because, in appearance, she reminds us very much of the gobies.

Rachinus draco is mostly and notoriously known for its venomous spines that can inflict serious injuries on humans through accidental stinging. Because of these spines and its potent venom it is classified as one of the most venomous fishes in the Mediterranean.The name “weever” is thought to originate from the Anglo-Saxon word “wivre” which translates as “viper”.

The Greater Weever is the most poisonous fish in the Black Sea.

The most common incident is a careless bather to step, jump or fall on the venomous spines of the greater weever.

The venom of the greater weever is best-known for the excruciating pain it provokes a short period of time after the initial sting which can last from a few hours to days. The lightest reaction to the toxin is rise in the body temperature and swelling. However in the most cases the swelled area loses sensitivity.

If a person is allergic, the toxic substance can paralyze the peripheral nervous system, toxicologists clarified and added that the wounds are healing very slowly.