Eurostat: 21% of Bulgarians Aged 20-34 do not Work or Study

According to the National Statistical Institute, approximately 250,000 young Bulgarian compatriots have been demoted to study and work last year.

More than half of them are Bulgarians and one third are Roma.

Young people, who neither study nor work, live mostly in villages and have low education. However, 10% of inactive young people are university graduates.

Within the European Union, the most inactive and unintentional young people are in Italy - nearly 30%. Greece ranks second with 27%, and third - Bulgaria.

