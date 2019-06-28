Eurostat: 21% of Bulgarians Aged 20-34 do not Work or Study
pixabay.com
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
According to the National Statistical Institute, approximately 250,000 young Bulgarian compatriots have been demoted to study and work last year.
More than half of them are Bulgarians and one third are Roma.
Young people, who neither study nor work, live mostly in villages and have low education. However, 10% of inactive young people are university graduates.
Within the European Union, the most inactive and unintentional young people are in Italy - nearly 30%. Greece ranks second with 27%, and third - Bulgaria.
- » New Platform For Accessing Public Information In Bulgaria Will be Available
- » Municipalities in Bulgaria Have Implemented Projects for BGN 17 billion Since 2007
- » Deputy PM Tomislav Donchev: Bulgaria Needs at least Eight New Industrial Zones
- » Traffic on 'Trakia' Motorway was Restored in the Direction of Burgas
- » Joint Bulgarian-Romanian Teams will Patrol on Roads in Four Regions in Bulgaria
- » Maria Gabriel: Bulgaria Holds a Leading Position in Terms of Certified IT Professionals