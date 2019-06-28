Traffic on 'Trakia' Motorway was Restored in the Direction of Burgas
pixabay.com
The traffic on 'Trakia' Motorway, in the direction of Burgas, at 135 km, was restored, API announced.
All citizens and transport companies can receive information about the current traffic situation from the API website - www.api.bg, as well as at any time of the day at 0700 130 20 at the API.
Earlier today the traffic was limited due to a traffic accident. No serious injuries are reported.
