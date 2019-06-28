NIMH: Heavy Rain in Central and Eastern Bulgaria

Today, from north to south, a cold front will pass through the country. Even before noon scattered showers possible in northern Bulgaria, by the end of the day also in many areas across the country. More widespread and heavier showers expected in central and eastern Bulgaria.

Chances of thunderstorms and possibly hail in isolated areas. Moderate west-northwest wind in the western part of the country, in the eastern areas the wind will blow from the northeast. Maximum temperatures between 26°C and 31°C, in the far southwest areas up to 33-34°C.



This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)