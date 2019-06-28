Bulgarian Parliament Adopts on Amendments for Liberalisation of Natural Gas Market

The Parliament has adopted on first reading amendments to the Energy Act with 107 votes in favour, one against and 61 abstentions, Focus News Agency reports.

The proposed changes ensure the implementation of the European directive establishing a network code on gas balancing of transmission networks. The amendments aim to achieve effective liberalisation of the natural gas market and to establish a liquid market. This will create a competitive environment for producers, traders and consumers who will enter into transactions at an organised trading point with clear and uniform rules and a fair price. The changes allow traders to sell additional quantities as market makers. The "gas release" programme is also introduced, through which the public supplier frees up quantities equivalent to a percentage of consumption for each previous year for a more competitive gas market. The proposed changes allow for a smooth and gradual transition from a regulated market to an organised natural gas market at freely negotiated prices.