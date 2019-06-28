Two Police Officers Detained for Distribution of Drugs in Sofia

June 28, 2019, Friday
Bulgaria: Two Police Officers Detained for Distribution of Drugs in Sofia

Two police officers from Sofia's Fourth Regional Police Station were detained for distribution of drugs, according to information from BNT sources.

One of them was arrested at his workplace at the police station. The other was detained near his home in Lagera neighbourhood in Sofia. The Interior Ministry told BNT that the Internal Security Directorate and Sofia City Prosecutor's Office are conducting a specialised operation in the capital city on 27th of June.

