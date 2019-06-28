Joint Bulgarian-Romanian Teams will Patrol on Roads in Four Regions in Bulgaria

Joint Bulgarian-Romanian teams will patrol on all major roads in the region of Rousse in the summer season. The road patrols will operate for the eighth consecutive year, reports BNT

The aim is to reduce traffic violations on the territory of the two neighbouring countries. In addition to Rousse, joint patrols will monitor compliance with the Road Traffic Law in the regions of Vidin, Dobrich and Silistra.

The main breaches of the law, for which the teams will monitor are related to failure to wear a seat belt, breaking the speed limit, drink-driving and driving after using illegal drugs.

The joint teams will be working on the main roads leading to the sea and mountain resorts – Rousse-Varna and Rousse-Veliko Turnovo in the direction of the Turkish and Greek borders.

The checks by the joint teams will continue until September 9.

Chief Inspector Stilyan Stanev from Traffic Police in Rousse said that the foreign citizens entering the country found to have vilations would be handed electronic traffic tickets and those with unpaid fines would be stripped of their driving licences until the fines are paid.