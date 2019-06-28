Bulgarian PM Borisov: Europe Motorway Should Be Built as Fast as Possible
Europe Motorway should be built as fast as possible, Prime Minister Boyko Borisdov said in a video posted on his official Facebook page.
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev and Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov inspected the progress of the Europe Motorway construction in the Dragoman - Slivnitsa section. Nankov said construction began a month ago and the deadline set for the contractors, October 2020, will be met. "More than 30% of the humus layer has already been removed. 8% of the embankment is already in place. We already have the foundation of 2 km of the road," said Nankov.
Borissov, for his part, said the road to the industrial zone in Bozhurishte should be built in the fastest way possible. He said the road was very busy with trucks, and now with even larger factories expected to open, it will not be able to meet the traffic needs.
He further said he will contact President Vucic as they, too, need to step up and finish their part of the project on Serbian territory, “I will send him pictures today to show him what stage we are at".
