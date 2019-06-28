Mongolia-Bulgaria Business Meeting Held in Ulaanbaatar

A Mongolia-Bulgaria business meeting was co-organized by the Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MNCCI) and Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency, Montsame reports.

The meeting was attended by MNCCI Chairman O.Amartuvshin, General Secretary B.Saruul, Executive Director of the Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency Boyko Takov, and representatives of the two countries’ companies.

"Today’s meeting signals the revival of traditional trade and economic cooperation between Mongolia and the Republic of Bulgaria. Around 10 Bulgarian business representatives in the sectors of agricultural production and infrastructure and more than 10 Mongolian businesses are taking part in the meeting. We have a breadth of opportunity to cooperate and share experience and technologies in production of agricultural products and equipment," MNCCI Chairman O.Amartuvshin said in his opening remarks.