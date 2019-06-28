Bulgaria Destroys over 24 Tons of illicit Tobacco

Crime | June 28, 2019, Friday // 08:23| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Destroys over 24 Tons of illicit Tobacco

Bulgarian authorities have destroyed 1.74 million illicit cigarettes and 22.26 tons of bulk tobacco with a total weight exceeding 24 tons, the National Customs Agency (NCA) said in a statement on Thursday, reports Xinhua. 

The illegal goods were first crushed in a mechanical mill and then burned, the statement said.

They were seized in the areas of Ruse, Razgrad, Silistra, Svishtov and Vidin along the Danube River in 2017 and 2018, it said.

Under Bulgarian law, seized tobacco products are subject to destruction after the completion of administrative or criminal proceedings, the NCA said.

Bulgarian authorities have destroyed 1.74 million illicit cigarettes and 22.26 tons of bulk tobacco with a total weight exceeding 24 tons, the National Customs Agency (NCA) said in a statement on Thursday.

The illegal goods were first crushed in a mechanical mill and then burned, the statement said.

They were seized in the areas of Ruse, Razgrad, Silistra, Svishtov and Vidin along the Danube River in 2017 and 2018, it said.

Under Bulgarian law, seized tobacco products are subject to destruction after the completion of administrative or criminal proceedings, the NCA said.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria