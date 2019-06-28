Cyprus Airways and Bulgaria Air Launch Codeshare Partnership

Cyprus Airways and Bulgaria Air have entered into a codeshare partnership. Cyprus Airways’ customers will be able to fly from Larnaca to Sofia through a codeshare agreement with Bulgaria Air. The agreement will allow Cyprus Airways to sell tickets under its own flight code between Larnaca and Sofia. Other routes will be added in future. Similarly, Bulgaria Air will place its flight code on Cyprus Airways flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv, reports Travel Daily News.

"Our commitment to strengthening Cyprus Airways’ network is reinforced with the codeshare agreement with Bulgaria Air, allowing us to connect our passengers to popular destinations, like Sofia and soon to other destinations across Europe" said Natalia Popova, Chief Commercial Officer of Cyprus Airways.

In July 2016, Charlie Airlines Ltd, a Cyprus registered company, won a tender competition for the right to use the trademark Cyprus Airways for a decade. The company launched flights in June 2017.

Cyprus Airways operates flights to Europe and Middle East. All Cyprus Airways flights operate on Airbus A319 aircraft with a capacity of 144 Economy Class seats.

In July 2018, Cyprus Airways has successfully passed the International Air Transport Association(IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), one of the highest standards in the world for airline operational safety. In October 2018, the company became a member of International Air Transport Association (IATA). The company’s long-term goal is to contribute in the increase of tourism in Cyprus, while at the same time broadening the horizon for local travellers.