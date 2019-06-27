UN: Climate Change Will Push 120 million People Into Poverty by 2030

A new report published on Tuesday estimated that more than 120 million people could slip into poverty within the next decade because of climate change.

As extreme weather events such as droughts, floods and hurricanes become more frequent, the world's poorest people will be forced to "choose between starvation and migration," the report warned.

Scientists point out that climate change can weaken the improvements over the past 50 years in the field of global health and poverty reduction.



According to the World Bank, if no immediate action is taken, by the year 2030 there will be 120 million people living in poverty worldwide. Only 800 million people live in hot climates in southern Asia, and living conditions will get worse by 2030, the report said.



The livelihoods of the world's poorest are most exposed to climate change disasters, because poverty makes it impossible to escape, says the research. When extreme weather hits, the poorest lack the resources necessary to recover, and become even poorer, creating a vicious circle.

. Moreover, climate change provokes the spread of diseases in regions where they were previously unknown. The reason for this is the change of insect migration.



Scientists say the poorest part of the world's population, about 3.5 billion people, is responsible for 10% of the carbon dioxide release. At the same time, 10% of the richest people are responsible for half of the greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere.



UN experts urge states and companies to engage more actively with limiting greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that accelerate climate change on the planet.