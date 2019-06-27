Maria Gabriel: Bulgaria Holds a Leading Position in Terms of Certified IT Professionals

She emphasized that thanks to the digital single market, there are no roaming charges, writes NOVA TV.



"When we talk about the modern economy, digitization is a prerequisite for improving the competitiveness of our enterprises, for a better standard of living, for new economic models," Maria Gabriela, the Bulgarian commissioner for the digital economy and society, said during the second edition of the Plovdiv Economic Forum. This was announced by the Press and Media Division of the EC Representation in Bulgaria.

"No sector today can move forward without technology, but we must not let go of this transformation to make sure that man stays at the center and we will be able to predict the possible side effects," she said.

Gabriel has outlined the goal of continuing to remove barriers to digitization, while respecting core European values ​​such as non-discrimination, inviolability, dignity and justice. The Bulgarian EU Commissioner has stressed that thanks to the digital single market there are no roaming charges, geographic blocking has been abolished and available data can move freely.

However, she noted that there are many challenges on the way to the digital future. Only a few European companies are digitized. In 2017, 25% of large EU businesses and no more than 10% of small and medium-sized enterprises used large data analysis. "Therefore, I have proposed a new Digital Europe program with a budget of € 9.2 billion to support the digital transformation of enterprises," Gabriel recalled. According to her, there must be an innovation hub in each of the 273 regions of the EU so that each company is at a distance from it.

The Commissioner has paid particular attention to digital skills and recalled that, in order to enable more young people to acquire high digital skills, the Digital Opportunities Scheme has been implemented for one year already. Gabriel Gabriel's proposal is that it continue in the next programming period.

She also highlighted the good positioning of Bulgaria in the development of a digital ecosystem. The country has traditions in information technology and electronics and is home to about 10,000 companies in the ICT sector and seven out of ten export goods and services. Sector turnover has grown by 300 per cent over the last seven years and has now reached 2.5 billion euros.

"Bulgaria holds a leading position in terms of certified IT professionals - third in Europe and tenth in the world, and Bulgaria has been chosen to be home to one of the top eight supercomputers in Europe, the supercomputer in Sofia will be the most powerful in Eastern Europe and one of the 50 most powerful in the world, which shows Bulgaria's potential to be at the forefront of shaping and implementing European digital policy, "added Maria Gabriel.

She drew attention to the new Digital Europe and Horizon Europe programs, encouraging participants to make use of the opportunities they provide. They envisage investing in artificial intelligence and robotics, next-generation Internet, supercomputers, large data analysis, and their ultimate goal is to have top digital technologies available to everyone.