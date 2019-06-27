A Double Suicide Bomb Attack in Tunisia, a Police Officer Died, Others Are Injured

A policeman was killed in one of two suicide bombings today in the Tunisian capital Tunis, the BNR reported, quoting Reuters.

At least eight people have also been injured in the double attack on Thursday, the government said.

The second assault was carried out at a police station in the al-Qarjani district, injuring four security forces officers, the Interior Ministry said.

A slightly earlier suicide bomber blew himself up near to a patrol on the central street near the old town, injuring two policemen and three civilians. One of the wounded river workers died later by the wounds he had received.

Parts of a body are scattered on a road around a police car, AFP reported, quoting a police officer at the scene of the assassination.

It is still unclear who is behind the attacks which are taking place months before the country's election and in the peak of the tourist season where Tunisia hopes to attract a record number of visitors.

