It is Not Expected Increase in the Price For Paid Parking in the Capital

Bulgaria: It is Not Expected Increase in the Price For Paid Parking in the Capital

There will be no increase in prices for the paid parking areas in the capital.  This was stated by journalists Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee on Transport and Tourism Zafir Zarkov.

In today's session, the municipal councilours adopted the report on a Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan in the capital.

The Strategic Document covers the period from 2019 to 2035 and envisages the implementation of more than 200 projects and measures in Sofia.

The aim is to replace the use of private cars with public transport, to provide bicycle routes, to protect the environment. Prior to joining the SOA, the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan received full support from the political parliaments in the local parliament.

