Russia will be a Partner Country of the International Technical Fair In Plovdiv

Russia will be a partner country of the International Technical Fair. A formal confirmation from the Russian government was received at the International Fair Plovdiv, which is the organizer of the business forum, reported Econ.bg

The Honorable Participation of the Russian Federation will take place after the series of high-level meetings in recent months to specify the possibilities for intensifying the economic relations between the two countries. The trade between them amounted to about $ 3.5 billion last year. Over $ 3.3 billion are Russian investments in Bulgaria, and Bulgarian in Russia - more than $ 87 million.

Russia is fourth among the European Union's trading partners, the trade turnover is growing, and this will have a positive effect on the exchange with Bulgaria, experts say. The National Statistical Institute has already reported a 6.8% increase in Bulgarian exports to Russia and 28.1% in imports in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year.

Against the backdrop of this favorable trend, the Russian Federation as a partner country of the Autumn Fair in Plovdiv is expected to lead to real steps in the areas of trade, investment, technology and high-tech products. Traditionally, Russian companies, universities, and research institutes have exhibited top developments that are of great interest to specialists. This gives rise to many joint projects, as was the case with the previous honorary participation in 2011.

Then leading companies from mechanical engineering, chemistry, power engineering, electrical engineering, electronics, automation, transport, instrumentation and other industries, ministries and higher education institutions joined. They presented innovations in nanotechnology, optics, information technology, energy, ecology. Negotiations have started on the establishment of joint ventures in our country after the Day of Russia at the ESEN 2009. The contact for the development of the transport links between the two countries at the Plovdiv International Fair in March 2010 continued. It was organized under the patronage of the Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation in Plovdiv Georgi Gergov.

The International Technical Fair will be held from 23 to 28 September with the participation of nearly 700 exhibitors from all over the world.

They will demonstrate new developments in construction, electrotechnics, electronics, machine building, robotics, automation, information and digital technologies, energy, ecology, chemical industry, automotive and transport within five specialized exhibitions.

Official participations from Belarus, Northern Macedonia, Syria and other countries, as well as the Bulgarian-Nordic Chamber of Commerce, bringing together companies from Bulgaria, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland and Sweden, are also expected.