The National Assembly Voted at First Reading the Law on Energy

The National Assembly voted at first reading the Energy Act, which switches from a regulated to a free gas market, by creating an independent gas exchange.

With 107 votes in favor, the National Assembly adopted the amendments to the Energy Act, which gives the green light for the construction of an independent gas exchange and the first timid steps towards full liberalization of the market.

The main concerns of the Socialists during the plenary debate were that there were not enough guarantees to prevent abuse of the free trade in blue fuel and gave an example with the current situation on the free power exchange. Businesses constantly criticize energy for manipulation.

In addition, the left-wing fears that there are not enough guarantees to protect household and business gas consumers if their traders fail.

The Movement For Rights and Freedoms (MRF) called on governments to finalize faster the major energy projects that would enable diversification of the gas supply and liquidity of the future gas exchange, with Greece, Romania and Serbia, TurkStream, and the Liquefied Gas Terminal which we are building together with Greece.