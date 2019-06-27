Prime Minister Borisov Inspected the Highway to Dragoman

Prime Minister Borisov Inspected the Highway to Dragoman

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced in a video on Facebook that he is going to inspect the highway near Dragoman together with Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov and Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev.

The section is part of the new highway "Europe", which will connect Sofia with the border crossing "Kalotina".

The investment is over BGN 11 million  and is provided by the republican budget.

On his way, he visited the industrial area in Bozhurishte and traced the work process.

Boyko BorissovI visited the new logistics center of the Danish furniture chain in the Bozhurishte industrial zone. It is the fourth in the world of the company and will save 10 million km per year for supplies of goods in the Balkan region. The new base reveals about 300 new permanent jobs.

