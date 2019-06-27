Relations Between the United States and Iran are Central Subject During NATO Summit in Brussels
In Brussels today, the meeting of NATO defense ministers continues. The main topic today will be the relationship between the United States and Iran. For the first time at a meeting of the Alliance is also involved the new US Defense Minister Mark Esper.
On the first day of the meeting, Pact Defense Ministers discussed retaliation against Russia in the event that Moscow did not return to implementation of the short- and medium-range missile defense treaty.
Today, the talks will also focus on the means that the Allies spend on defense
- » Prime Minister Boyko Borissov Met with Director General of OLAF, Ville Itala
- » Tsvetka Karayancheva: There is Great Potential For Deepening the Bulgarian-Russian Relations in the Field of Energy
- » The Second Economic Forum with the Participation of Boyko Borisov and Zoran Zaev Started in Plovdiv (Updated)
- » Boyko Borissov and Zoran Zaev Will Meet in Plovdiv
- » A Bulgarian Parliamentary Delegation is Visiting Moscow
- » Mongolia-Bulgaria Intergovernmental Commission Meeting Kicks off