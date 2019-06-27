Relations Between the United States and Iran are Central Subject During NATO Summit in Brussels

In Brussels today, the meeting of NATO defense ministers continues. The main topic today will be the relationship between the United States and Iran. For the first time at a meeting of the Alliance is also involved the new US Defense Minister Mark Esper.

On the first day of the meeting, Pact Defense Ministers discussed retaliation against Russia in the event that Moscow did not return to implementation of the short- and medium-range missile defense treaty.

Today, the talks will also focus on the means that the Allies spend on defense