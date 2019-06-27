PM Borissov Wants Corridor № 10 to Be Finished as soon as Possible

The fastest road to Bozhurishte Industrial Zone has to be built as soon as possible, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has ordered on today's inspection of construction works on the construction of the “Europe” highway.

"It must start immediately. You heard what they said from the German factories - all the plots of the industrial zone were sold out. And when the bigger factories come, this highway will be narrow long before it is completely build, "Prime Minister Borissov said.

The Prime Minister made an inspection of the construction of the "Europe” highway in the Dragoman - Slivnitsa section. The project started in the middle of May this year and will be completed by 2021. It is implemented with funds from the republican budget under the "New construction" program of the Road Infrastructure Agency.

The prime minister was categorical that archeology and nature should be preserved in construction activities.

Currently, preparatory work is being carried out on the two sections of the “Europe” highway - from Kalotina border checkpoint to Dragoman and from Dragoman to Slivnitsa. In the autumn, the real works are expected to start on the section of the Kalotina border checkpoint near Dragoman.

The Sofia - Kalotina road is a main thoroughfare, part of Corridor № 10, through the modernization of which will be developed and improved the reallocation of transport flows along the Trans-European Transport Corridors № 4 and № 8 in the direction of Bourgas, Turkey and Greece.

The modernization of the road will improve the throughput and traffic safety in the area, will ease the high intensity of transit traffic from and to central Europe along the Eastern / Mediterranean transport corridor.

In today's inspection of AM "Europe" together with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov were Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, Minister of Finance Vladislav Goranov and Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov.