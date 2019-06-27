Sofia Hosts a Regional Conference on the Violence Against Children

Bulgaria’s capital Sofia hosts a regional conference on the prevention and elimination violence against children organized by the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies, the State Agency for Child Protection, UNICEF, the World Health Organization and non-government organizations.

Over 140 experts from 10 countries from the region, as well as reputable lecturers from the USA, Great Britain and Bulgaria participate at the conference.

According to data of the World Health Organization, in 2017 over 1 billion children were victims of physical, emotional or sexual violence globally. According to data of the Bulgarian authorities, nearly 5,000 children were affected by crimes in this country last year and 3,600 cases of aggression were registered at the Bulgarian schools.

