A State of Emergency is Declared in the Central Bulgaria's Town Kotel

In Kotel, a state of emergency is declared, Nova TV reports. The emergency was declared after the lower part of the city was flooded due to the intense rainfalls yesterday afternoon. Approximately 80 l / m2 have fallen in less than an hour. The river bursted its banks and flooded houses and streets.

20 houses are flooded and there are streets in very bad condition. The most affected were those around the river. There the water level reached a meter and a half. The evacuation of the residents of three houses in the lowest part of Kotel had to be made.

Mayor of Kotel Kosta Karanashev said:

"I declared it yesterday, I think we will lift it this afternoon. We are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the disaster," Focus News Agency reported.

"Last night, by 10:00pm, we were able to check 12 flooded houses, we will now continue with the inspections," the mayor said.

The rising river flooded the main transit road that passes through the city. This has led to heavy traffic obstruction. The road surface has been damaged. The waters have also swept away domestic animals.

Because of the disastrous situation, Mayor Kosta Karanashev called a crisis headquarters.

There is no evidence of injured people. Describing the damage is forthcoming. The municipality will rely on the state for the reconstruction of the city after the disaster.

"We received a lot of phone signals, we called for help from Sliven,", said a representative of the Kotel Fire Brigade.

The situation in Kotel is normalising, but it would take some time for the flooded houses to dry out and the residents to return to their homes, Focus reported