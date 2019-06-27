Kubrat Pulev: The Sexual Harassment Course Is Influencing Me, Please Do Not Offend Sushe

Kubrat Pulev completed the training course that was imposed on him by the California State Athletics Commission after the scandalous kiss with reporter Jenny Ravalo.

Here is what he wrote on his Facebook page:

"Last week, I completed an influential 2-hour training course for sexual harassment led by Mr. Barrett Morris and his co-ordinator Sarah Wattenberg.

The training made me understand better that the incident that happened on March 23 between me and the journalist Jenny Ravalo was totally unacceptable

I continue to fulfill my obligations to pass the necessary training and take corrective action measures necessary to restore my boxing license in California. I want to make sure all my fans know - I made a mistake and I was wrong. I continue to take full responsibility for my actions.

Finally, I want to sincerely apologize to reporter Jenny Ravallo.

Last but not least, one of the many lessons I learned from the session with Morris is that I must be very clear with my friends, my family and my fans that I don’t approve any negative remarks about Mrs Ravalo about this issue.

To this purpose, please refrain from publishing derogatory remarks about Ms Ravallo in my social media profiles, under my videos or other forms of media.”

 

