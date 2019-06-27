Max Wright, Who Played the Father in the 80s Cult Sitcom Alf, Dies

Max Wright, who played the father in the 80s cult sitcom, Alf, died on Wednesday, June 26th after a long battle with cancer.

The actor died in his home in Hermosa Beach, Calif., after years of battling cancer. Wright was diagnosed with Lymphona in 1995, Variety reported.

Max Wright is most famous for his role as Willie Tanner of the series "Alf", which ran from 1986 to 1990.

Last year it was announced that Alf's creators were considering a possible sequel to the series, but failed to find a company to stand behind the project.

Max Wright also starred in the Friends series, as well as in other television films and adaptations.